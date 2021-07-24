Previous
Water bird by jeneurell
Photo 1446

Water bird

I can never remember whether these are swamp hens, coots, moor hens - or something else, but today was a nice day to be down the Lilyponds taking photos. At the moment there is a lot of Salvina molesta in the Lilyponds and not so much of the waterlilies. The Salvina molesta can become a real pest in the waterways - but no doubt the council will be on to it and it will be dragged out in due course. Years ago when I was in PNG it was such a pest in the Sepik River that the villagers could barely fish.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
