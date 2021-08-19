Previous
Next
Spoonbill by jeneurell
Photo 1456

Spoonbill

The spoonbill was hiding amongst the foliage on a little island in the lilyponds. I've used an iris blur (from Photoshop) to increase the blur on the foliage around the bird and give more emphasis to the bird.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise