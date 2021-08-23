Previous
Cool Art Gallery by jeneurell
Photo 1458

Cool Art Gallery

Another from yesterdays Margaret Ellen Turner exhibition at the Cool Art Gallery. These were my two favourites of the exhibition. I couldn't resist taking them together - even if the wall put a vertical line right down the centre!
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shots of this lovely artwork, such wonderful shapes and bold colours.
August 23rd, 2021  
