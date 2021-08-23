Sign up
Photo 1458
Cool Art Gallery
Another from yesterdays Margaret Ellen Turner exhibition at the Cool Art Gallery. These were my two favourites of the exhibition. I couldn't resist taking them together - even if the wall put a vertical line right down the centre!
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots of this lovely artwork, such wonderful shapes and bold colours.
August 23rd, 2021
