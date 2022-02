52 week challenge - Week 6: Red

"Red is the colour of drama and intrigue." Red is also a lovely colour for mood, so after thinking I could find nothing red to photograph I had a eureka moment when dusting the dressing table this morning and found the vase and boxes! My husband had bought the vase for his Mum when he was young, and his sister had given me the scarf and boxes so there are good memories associated with them. They are nice objects, but the red background makes them luscious.