Blue, white and bear. by jeneurell
Photo 1547

Blue, white and bear.

Lot of memories - a friend, Peta, made the bear; my sister Marie owned the small teapots except for the white one which was owned by my great-grandmother. My sister-in-law, Pat, gave me the jug.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

