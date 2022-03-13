Previous
Busy bees by jeneurell
Busy bees

There is a honey bee in the centre of the waterlily, and a smaller native bee further down. The bees seem really keen on the waterlilies.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

Jennifer Eurell
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light. It pops beautifully on black.
March 13th, 2022  
