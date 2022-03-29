Previous
Next
Reflections by jeneurell
Photo 1574

Reflections

It was a beautiful morning for reflections. in behind the bushes is TOSH - The Old School House. It is now our local Op Shop. I'm assuming the building in the photo is part of it.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise