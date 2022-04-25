Previous
Anzac Day by jeneurell
Photo 1592

Anzac Day

It was a very wet day for the Anzac parade today in Mapleton, but for a small town of around 1500 people there was a good turn out.
25th April 2022

Jennifer Eurell

