Photo 1592
Anzac Day
It was a very wet day for the Anzac parade today in Mapleton, but for a small town of around 1500 people there was a good turn out.
25th April 2022
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
umbrella
,
mapleton
,
phonephoto
,
anzacday
