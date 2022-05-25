Previous
For Capture 52 Week 21: Bokeh by jeneurell
Photo 1602

For Capture 52 Week 21: Bokeh

The flowers were sitting on the sun room table - the bokeh is from the sun shining on the veggie garden.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Photo Details

