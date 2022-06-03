Previous
Next
Distant sun by jeneurell
Photo 1603

Distant sun

Our friends Wayne and Chris have just bought a teardrop camper. So us, and some other friends, all went over to their place to see the sunset and welcome the new camper as if it was a new baby.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
440% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise