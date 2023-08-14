Sign up
Previous
Photo 1676
Mapleton Lilyponds
Most mornings (if we go for a walk) we go through the park and across the boardwalk at the Lilyponds. The view from the boardwalk was looking very pretty this morning with this mass of small pink flowers in the foreground.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
0
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
459% complete
View this month
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
127
1672
1673
128
1674
129
1675
1676
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
realme 5 Pro
Taken
14th August 2023 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mapleton
,
phonephoto
,
lilyponds
