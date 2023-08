Approaching storm

John and I went for a boat cruise on the Pumicestone Passage with my art group today. The plan was to do some painting and sketching, but I don't think anyone actually did - we did a lot of birdwatching. The weather forecast was indifferent - but we did get off the boat before the rain. The passage is between Bribie Island and the Sunshine Coast. We actually had beautiful weather, but later in the day the approaching storm soon brought the fisherman back in.