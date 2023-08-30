Sign up
Previous
Photo 1688
Out of garlic
The last garlic clove has gone in the slow cooker with the lamb shanks for tonights dinner.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
1826
photos
33
followers
57
following
462% complete
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
135
136
1685
1686
137
138
1687
1688
Tags
food
,
macro
,
nikond800
Diana
ace
A great idea to capture this, lovely shot and textures.
August 30th, 2023
