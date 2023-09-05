Previous
Slime mould by jeneurell
Slime mould

After art today I drove over to Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve as I'd heard that there was some slime mould there. I'd never seen slime mould but as it turned out to be very bright yellow it wasn't hard to miss. I did take my SLR, tripod and extension tubes but a combination of low light and not being able to get the tripod where it needed cancelled the idea of macro shots. My back up - my mobile phone did a realitively good job instead. I could hear the cat like calls of the catbird, and saw a few other birds - what I didn't see was the leech on my neck!
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

Diana ace
Oh how amazing, I have never heard of this before. You managed a great capture of the colour and textures.
September 5th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Great capture, bur eek to it and the leech on your neck
September 5th, 2023  
