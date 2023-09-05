Slime mould

After art today I drove over to Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve as I'd heard that there was some slime mould there. I'd never seen slime mould but as it turned out to be very bright yellow it wasn't hard to miss. I did take my SLR, tripod and extension tubes but a combination of low light and not being able to get the tripod where it needed cancelled the idea of macro shots. My back up - my mobile phone did a realitively good job instead. I could hear the cat like calls of the catbird, and saw a few other birds - what I didn't see was the leech on my neck!