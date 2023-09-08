Street library

I've had a busy day today. The bump on John's shin from the fall at the waterfall has also caused his leg to swell - so off to Buderim to a radiology place for an ultrasound. He is out of action, but I went for a walk when we came back home. This little street library is outside someones in an adjoining street to where I live. There are a few others up on the range as well. I've swapped a few books there, but at the moment there is nothing that I haven't already read, or don't want to read. Maybe next time.