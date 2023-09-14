Previous
Cup of tea? by jeneurell
Cup of tea?

The cup and saucer is in the community garden at Maleny. I've no idea how long it has been there, but suspect some time.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell


Issi Bannerman
What a fabulous image! Love it.
September 14th, 2023  
Annie D
this is such a delightful scene
September 14th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Lovely scene with the cup and saucer!
September 14th, 2023  
