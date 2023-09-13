Previous
Maleny owl by jeneurell
Photo 1698

Maleny owl

I found this rather gorgeous mosaic owl in the community gardens in Maleny, right behind the shopping centre. It must be about a metre tall.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
