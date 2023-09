The other side of the spoon.

It is interesting to compare this shot with the similar one I posted a few days ago that I took with my phone. This one was taken at the same time with a Nikon Coopix P900 camera. Both were battling for light, but the phone managed to capture a very bright and colourful image, whereas the camera photo is more subdued. I do like how the tarnish on the spoon gives the impression of writing on the spoon though.