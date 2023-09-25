Previous
Crab pot, Maroochy River by jeneurell
Photo 1710

Crab pot, Maroochy River

I canpt remember if I've seen the crab pots there before or not but I don't think so. Couldn't resist a close up of it.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, lovely focus and dof.
September 25th, 2023  
