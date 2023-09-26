Previous
Currimundi Lake from Kathleen McArthur reserve. by jeneurell
Photo 1711

Currimundi Lake from Kathleen McArthur reserve.

It is school holidays today so Currimundi lake and beach were very busy with holidaymakers.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Christine Louise
Looks like a great spot to spend a lovely day, like the composition
September 26th, 2023  
