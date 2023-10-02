Sign up
Photo 1717
Bug
I found this insect on the fly screen door this morning. No idea what it is and I don't remember seeing one before. I coaxed it outside with the lettuce leaf to take the photo.
2nd October 2023
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
insect
,
coolpixp90
Babs
ace
What a great find, so interesting. Maybe it is some sort of stink bug
October 2nd, 2023
