Bug by jeneurell
Photo 1717

Bug

I found this insect on the fly screen door this morning. No idea what it is and I don't remember seeing one before. I coaxed it outside with the lettuce leaf to take the photo.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

Babs ace
What a great find, so interesting. Maybe it is some sort of stink bug
October 2nd, 2023  
