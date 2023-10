La Botiga

Yesterday my husband John installed the new bench table at La Botiga with the help of his friends from the Mapleton Mens Shed. They do a few community jobs and this was one of them - although they still have the other half to go when they find a suitable slab of wood. The part that was replaced is the lighter section where the campher laurel had rottted and sagged. The new one is of flooded gum which should fare better outside.