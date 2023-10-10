Previous
Crocheted bike by jeneurell
Photo 1725

Crocheted bike

Spotted in front of a Montville shop. I think it was an art and craft shop.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Suzanne
LOL!
October 10th, 2023  
Annie D
Wow! That's a fabulous piece of crocheting
October 10th, 2023  
