Bat, bats and more bats

My printmaking friend Suzie also has a bat colony (or should I call is a flying fox colony?) almost in her back yard. Anyway her verandah overlooks a small creek and the bats are on the other side. I said, "Did you know about the bats when you bought the house?" and she reaplied "that's why we bought it". I've heard of peop0le not buying a house because there was a bat colony nearby (they can be very smelly and noisy), but not someone who bought one because there was colony almost in their backyard. But, both Suzie and her husband worked in zoos, so obviously will enjoy their strange neighbours. I was just wishing I'd brought my 83 times zoom!