Not so cool by jeneurell
Photo 1754

Not so cool

The view from my sunroom window today. It might look like a cold day, but it is Queensland in summer so it was wet, foggy, hot and humid.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Jennifer Eurell

I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
