Photo 1754
Not so cool
The view from my sunroom window today. It might look like a cold day, but it is Queensland in summer so it was wet, foggy, hot and humid.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 10th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
1927
photos
43
followers
60
following
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
172
1755
Tags
weather
,
mapleton
,
canond5
