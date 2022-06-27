Previous
Minimalism

For 52wc-2022-w26 minimalism this week. For anyone that is curious, it is part of a sculpture.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Jennifer Eurell

Lovely diagonal and contrasts.
June 27th, 2022  
