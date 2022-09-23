Sign up
107 / 365
Breaking wave
I used a fast shutter speed 1/1600 to catch the movement in this breaking wave (maybe that is an overstatement, as it is only a smallish rock!).
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Photo Details
Tags
sea
,
nikond800
,
fastshutterspeed
