Previous
Next
Breaking wave by jeneurell
107 / 365

Breaking wave

I used a fast shutter speed 1/1600 to catch the movement in this breaking wave (maybe that is an overstatement, as it is only a smallish rock!).
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise