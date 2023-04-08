Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
113 / 365
Reflections = the BBQ plate
I went down to Baroon Pocket dam this morning to take some photos of the kookburras that are alway there. Not one in sight. I guess they knew it wasn't lunchtime. So I took some photos of the reflections on the barbecue plate instead.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1759
photos
28
followers
47
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Latest from all albums
1643
110
111
1644
112
1645
1646
113
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Different shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
coolpixp900
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close