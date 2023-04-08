Previous
Reflections = the BBQ plate by jeneurell
113 / 365

Reflections = the BBQ plate

I went down to Baroon Pocket dam this morning to take some photos of the kookburras that are alway there. Not one in sight. I guess they knew it wasn't lunchtime. So I took some photos of the reflections on the barbecue plate instead.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
