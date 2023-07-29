Previous
Macro focus: Azalea by jeneurell
120 / 365

Macro focus: Azalea

I have been playing around with extension tubes for some macro shots. I took this one with a 120 mm lens plus a 36 and 20 mm extension tubes. It was a bit tricky getting the pistel in focus.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise