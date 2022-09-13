Previous
Riding in the rain

My autistic Son is obsessed with routine so his weekly ride goes ahead even in the rain!
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
