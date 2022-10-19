Previous
Goulish fun in Leadenhall Market
Goulish fun in Leadenhall Market

Some unusual displays currently up in Leadenhall Market for Halloween.

For those who don’t know Leadenhall Market in the heart of the city of London, it has been around since Roman times and has been a market since 14th century.

It is also known for having some scenes in the Harry Potter movies filmed there.
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent.
