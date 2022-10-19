Sign up
193 / 365
Goulish fun in Leadenhall Market
Some unusual displays currently up in Leadenhall Market for Halloween.
For those who don’t know Leadenhall Market in the heart of the city of London, it has been around since Roman times and has been a market since 14th century.
It is also known for having some scenes in the Harry Potter movies filmed there.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
market
,
leadenhall
,
goulish
