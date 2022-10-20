Previous
Next
A bucolic scene by jeremyccc
194 / 365

A bucolic scene

Taken on my bike ride through the Kent countryside
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise