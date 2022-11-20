Previous
Rose after the rain by jeremyccc
Rose after the rain

We have a few roses left in our garden and we saw some sunshine after the rain showers this morning
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill
Lovely picture.
November 20th, 2022  
Mags
Delightful capture! Love the rain drops.
November 20th, 2022  
