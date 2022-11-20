Sign up
225 / 365
Rose after the rain
We have a few roses left in our garden and we saw some sunshine after the rain showers this morning
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
225
photos
21
followers
17
following
61% complete
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
9
2
365
Canon EOS M50m2
20th November 2022 12:02pm
rain
,
rose
,
garden
Bill
ace
Lovely picture.
November 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Delightful capture! Love the rain drops.
November 20th, 2022
