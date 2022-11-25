Previous
Next
Sports fields still underwater by jeremyccc
230 / 365

Sports fields still underwater

Tonbridge is on the river Medway which means it takes time for the water to drain away
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
It looks like clear weather which should help the cause. Nice composition.
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise