Previous
Next
Puttenden Manor by jeremyccc
229 / 365

Puttenden Manor

An elegant Grade II listed Manor House near me
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
Perhaps it’s just the perspective, but they look to be extended chimney stacks!
November 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice house
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise