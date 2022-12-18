Previous
Next
Snow melting in Tonbridge by jeremyccc
253 / 365

Snow melting in Tonbridge

We still had snow this morning but it is gradually melting today
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat, snowy image
December 18th, 2022  
william wooderson
I've heard about the snow in the UK... brr... but it does look rather beautiful and it would appear you were the only one out and about! Fav.
December 18th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely wintry scene
December 18th, 2022  
Bill ace
Love the lighting.
December 18th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a wonderful winter scene - love the lighting and sharp details
December 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise