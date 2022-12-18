Sign up
253 / 365
Snow melting in Tonbridge
We still had snow this morning but it is gradually melting today
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
snow
melting
tonbridge
gloria jones
ace
Neat, snowy image
December 18th, 2022
william wooderson
I've heard about the snow in the UK... brr... but it does look rather beautiful and it would appear you were the only one out and about! Fav.
December 18th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely wintry scene
December 18th, 2022
Bill
ace
Love the lighting.
December 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful winter scene - love the lighting and sharp details
December 18th, 2022
