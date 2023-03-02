Previous
Kitchen finished! by jeremyccc
Kitchen finished!

Some of those who saw my photo of the kitchen project when it was stripped out (29th January) expressed an interest in seeing the final result.

Apart from a couple of blinds the kitchen is now finished and my wife is very happy!
Jeremy Cross

