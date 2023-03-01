Sign up
326 / 365
The Cheesegrater, London
You can see why this building on Leadenhall Street is nicknamed ‘The Cheesegrater’
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
london
,
leadenhall
,
cheesegrater
Bill Davidson
Nice capture, great nickname!
March 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Neat shot! LOL! Good name too.
March 1st, 2023
