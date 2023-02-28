Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
325 / 365
St Mary’s Church in Platt
Took this photo in mono because it was a grey day
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
325
photos
28
followers
25
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
28th February 2023 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st
,
platt
,
mary’s
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close