Previous
Next
Racing yacht by jeremyccc
324 / 365

Racing yacht

A final photo from my sailing week in the Caribbean
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Beautiful with the silhouette of the sails and the light on the water! (great texture, too!) Fav
February 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful silhouette of the yacht and I love the detail on the water. fav.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise