324 / 365
Racing yacht
A final photo from my sailing week in the Caribbean
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Tags
yacht
racing
caribbean
Heather
ace
Beautiful with the silhouette of the sails and the light on the water! (great texture, too!) Fav
February 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful silhouette of the yacht and I love the detail on the water. fav.
February 27th, 2023
