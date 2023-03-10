Previous
Next
Back in the pool by jeremyccc
335 / 365

Back in the pool

Swam my lengths this morning, fortunately not busy
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
My wife would enjoy this pool.
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise