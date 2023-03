Disabled Racing Team

Great to see the TeamBRIT racing car, a McLaren 570S, which competes in the British GT4 championship, outside Lloyd's today. All TeamBRIT drivers are disabled and they compete with able-bodied drivers on a level playing field.



Also interesting to hear from Mike Scudamore, Commercial Director and their inspirational drivers Bobby Trundley (who is Autistic) and Tyrone Mathurin (who is physically disabled).



I’m proud to work with Harrison Holgate who sponsor TeamBRIT.