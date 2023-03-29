Sign up
354 / 365
Making fresh tracks
Up on the mountain early this morning to make fresh tracks on the groomed pistes at Madonna di Campiglio
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
354
Tags
tracks
fresh
making
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 29th, 2023
Bill
ace
Nice lines.
March 29th, 2023
