355 / 365
Skiing with friends
It’s great to be skiing in the mountains in such lovely weather though the snow was rather soft by the end of the day
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
355
photos
30
followers
25
following
97% complete
View this month »
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Views
1
Album
365
Tags
friends
,
mountains
,
skiing
