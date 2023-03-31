Previous
The Dolomites by jeremyccc
356 / 365

The Dolomites

There are wonderful views in the Dolomite mountains
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Neil ace
Looks fantastic.
March 31st, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
March 31st, 2023  
Anita W
Beautiful
March 31st, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely mountain scenery
March 31st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful view.
March 31st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
March 31st, 2023  
