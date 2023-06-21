Previous
Old sailing ship by jeremyccc
Photo 438

Old sailing ship

I was on the Solent today and saw this beautiful old sailing ship
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
Majestic….
June 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Just look at all those sails! Awesome!
June 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is a wonderful pic
June 21st, 2023  
