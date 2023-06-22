Previous
Sandhurst by jeremyccc
Photo 439

Sandhurst

I had a fascinating visit to Royal Military Academy Sandhurst today, organised for the benefit of the Army Benevolent Fund.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful old architecture! It looks so much like a building used in the Masterpiece series of Sanditon.
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise