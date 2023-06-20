Previous
After the rain by jeremyccc
Photo 437

After the rain

We had a heavy rain shower this morning and I like the water droplets on our roses
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise