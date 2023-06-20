Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 437
After the rain
We had a heavy rain shower this morning and I like the water droplets on our roses
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
437
photos
32
followers
29
following
119% complete
View this month »
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
20th June 2023 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rain
,
roses
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close