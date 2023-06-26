Previous
Sunrise in Alderney by jeremyccc
Sunrise in Alderney

Woke up to a nice view this morning in Braye on Alderney
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
What a lovely way to wake up in the morning!
June 26th, 2023  
Heather ace
A lovely sunrise capture with a great pov! Fav
June 26th, 2023  
Bill ace
Love the symmetry there.
June 26th, 2023  
