A view along the Thames by jeremyccc
A view along the Thames

A view along the River Thames today from Cannon Street train bridge towards The Shard and Tower Bridge
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A great skyline capture with the river in the foreground!
June 27th, 2023  
